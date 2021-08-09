NPP will break the 8-year cycle in 2024 - Dr. Bawumia

Speaking to the Central Regional Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) conference at the University of Cape Coast, Dr. Bawumia said Ghanaians will reward for the party for their performance.

“Ghanaians will continue to give the mandate to NPP to continue governance beyond 2024. We will deliver, and we will break the eight-year electoral tenure in Ghana with our strong foundation. The NPP will not disappoint Ghana,” Vice President Bawumia assured, as he called on the youth of the party to rededicate themselves to that pursuit, saying “let’s see ourselves as collaborators and agents of break the eight.”

Dr. Bawumia said the NPP is determined to build upon the solid foundation it had laid and, as well, complete all innovative initiatives in fulfillment of its 2010 manifesto pledge.

Pulse Ghana

The foundation includes; some bold initiatives such as Frthe ee Senior High School, banking sector clean up, NABCO, one constituency, one ambulance, public sector employment, digitalization among others.