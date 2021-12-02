Each the NDC and the NPP have declared to have the vast majority even though equally has 137 seats each.
NPP will match NDC boot for boot – MP
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi has said the majority caucus in the House will match the minority caucus boot for boot.
According to him, the NPP caucus will no longer sit down for the NDC to acquire them for granted.
Okyere Kofi Baafi explained the NPP members are not heading to be as docile as to be bullied by the NDC MPs yet again.
"We're expecting that there will be an understanding among the two sides the greater part need to go to the greater part aspect and the minority to their facet, we will not sit down for them [NDC] to step on us…if there's still no comprehending, we will advise ourselves," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
