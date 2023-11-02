NPP’s 2024 presidential candidate won’t be determined by money - Justin Kodua

Speaking on PM Express on Joy TV in Accra, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua, said all arrangements for a successful electoral exercise have been put in place for Saturday.

"With a few days left, I can tell you and the party's rank and file that we are ready. The Electoral Commission is ready, the Ghana Police Service is also ready, and I believe that delegates and the aspirants themselves are also ready."

He said the Ghana Police Service has the full support of the party to offer maximum security during the election without any interference.

"We have never had a perfect election in this world, and we always learn from the previous ones and improve on the future ones. About a week ago, the party, the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service together with the aspirants, had a meeting at the Police headquarters, and we were all clear in our minds about the role that the Ghana Police Service will be playing on Saturday.

"And I also indicated our fullest support to the Ghana Police Service, that on Saturday they are in charge, they are supposed to make sure there is maximum security in and around where the voting will be taking place in all the 277 centers that we are going to have the election. On that day, I have also given them the assurance that as a party we will comport ourselves very well, and nobody even from the presidency to the national party will have the right to interfere with the work that will be done by the Electoral Commission or the Ghana Police Service,” he said.

In all, a little over 208,000 delegates are to cast their ballot across the 270 constituencies of the country to elect one out of the four aspirants.

The delegates, who make up the Electoral College comprises Members of Parliament, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, ministers and their deputies, foundation members of the NPP, members of the party’s National Council and patrons and council of elders.