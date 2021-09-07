NPP's agenda is to be in power for at least 50 years - John Boadu

Mr. Boadu argues that if this goal is achieved it is the best for the country because the alternative party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), cannot govern the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwame Tanko on Kumasi-based Angel FM , he said the “Breaking the 8 agenda” being espoused by some members of the party is a good call, but the best is for the party to remain in power for a longer period so that they will not have to be scared of losing power every 4 years."

On how the party could democratically stay in power for an indefinite term, he said it behoves the rank and file to support the current government of President Akufo-Addo to achieve its ambitious agenda which would be the blueprint for whoever becomes the flag bearer of the party in 2024.

He cited the Communist Party of China and the CDU of Germany as examples of parties that have through prudent governance managed their countries to success by gaining the confidence of the people to remain in power successively.

He said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which currently is the only option for Ghanaians to replace the NPP with has no expertise in running the country but to only grab from the largesse of the state for their personal benefits.

A Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has also lashed out at former President John Mahama for saying the Ghanaian economy is struggling.

He said the current is in a far better shape than the power crisis-laden one the erstwhile NDC administration left.

In a statement, he said: “We are surprised to hear that His Excellency the former president wants us to believe that the Dumsor economy which he left was better than the free education economy we’re enjoying today even in the midst of Covid. “I disagree with him on this conclusion because you see, Covid is not a Ghana problem."