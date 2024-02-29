We've outperformed NDC across the board - Bawumia

Speaking at the inauguration of the NPP’s Campaign and Manifesto Teams in Accra, Dr. Bawumia underscored the party's optimism and determination for success in the December 2024 polls.

He reiterated the NPP's clear vision and substantial achievements, echoing President Akufo-Addo's sentiments from his recent State of the Nation Address.

"We have the vision and we have the record," Dr. Bawumia declared, referencing the president's address. "It was very clear that we have outperformed the NDC government in every single sector. I can’t see even one sector where they outperformed us."

The NPP's confidence in its governance record and ability to lead the nation forward is palpable. Dr. Bawumia's remarks reflect the party's belief in its capacity to deliver on its promises and steer Ghana towards greater prosperity.

Under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, the NPP has made significant strides in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the economy.

These achievements, as outlined by the president, serve as a testament to the party's commitment to progress and development.

As the December elections draw near, the NPP remains steadfast in its commitment to presenting a compelling vision for Ghana's future. Dr. Bawumia's assertion of superiority over the NDC underscores the party's confidence in its governance track record and its readiness to secure victory at the polls.