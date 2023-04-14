ADVERTISEMENT
Numerous slangs and big English don't develop a country — Mahama mocks Nana Addo

Evans Annang

Former President John Mahama made a mockery of the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo without restraint.

John Mahama
John Mahama

According to him, Nana Addo and his allies used 'big English' and 'slang' to spread misinformation about the NDC government prior to the 2016 elections.

He believes Nana Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are struggling to deliver on the numerous promises made to Ghanaians.

Mahama addressing delegates and supporters of the NDC at Suhum in the Eastern Region said, "They have a foreign accent, but I have the Ghanaian. But these numerous slang and big English doesn’t develop a country."

Mahama mimicked Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia's well-known 'incompetent Mahama' mantra.

Akufo Addo
Akufo Addo Pulse Ghana

Amid hilarity and mimicry, Mahama repeated, "In one and a half years, the NPP will transform Ghana. When we arrive, you will receive one district and one factory."

After a succession of famous quotes by Nana Addo, including "yete sika so, nanso kom de yen", (we have wealth but we are suffering) Mahama burst out laughing and this is the first time the former President has mocked the current administration.

However, Mahama announced a plan to delegate the work of the NDC party school to the various regions to train and reorient branch and constituency executives on the party's ideals and history.

