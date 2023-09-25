OccupyJulorbiHouse: Vormawor is a chronic liar over $1m bribe — NPP Youth wing

Barker-Vormawor recently accepted a request by the National Security Ministry to provide evidence supporting his claim that a minister offered him a $1 million bribe in 2021 to stop activism against the government.

His announcement to release the evidence only after the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest has raised eyebrows, with some critics suggesting that he has nothing to back his claims.

The delay has led some to speculate about the timing and potential motivations behind the disclosure.

The National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, in reaction, expressed his skepticism about Barker-Vormawor's claims, and referred to him as a "chronic liar".

He also challenged him to produce any evidence, including recordings, to substantiate his allegations. He emphasized that without such proof, Barker-Vormawor's credibility should be seriously questioned.

"I think he is a chronic liar and he should produce evidence that he says he has a recording. I have also done a little bit of a crosscheck with the National Security people and they also demand and have challenged Vormawor to produce any evidence, even if it is a second of recording that he has, he should bring it and prove a point," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Security has refuted claims made by Vormawor that he was proposed an amount and appointments by officials of the Ministry in exchange for ceasing his involvement in protests.