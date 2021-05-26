Okudzeto Ablakwa's resignation from Appointments Committee not accepted - Alban Bagbin

He said he only received the letter on behalf of the Committee on Selection which he chairs which does not constitute an acceptance adding that the members of the Committee were recalled from recess to meet over what he described as a purported resignation letter.

Okudzeto Ablakwa resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament stating that his decision is based on "personal reasons".

In a letter dated March 30, 2021, and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Ablakwa said he would want to discontinue his membership of the Appointments Committee after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.

Pulse Ghana

The letter reads: "This is to formally convey my decision to discontinue my membership of the Appointments Committee after days of careful reflection and thoughtful consideration," he stated.

The letter is copied to the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu; the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and the Leader of the NDC Caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, who is also the Minority Leader.

He explained that the reasons for the decision to step down had been a difficult one, stopping short to shed light on what might have informed his decision.

"I shall like to state that the reasons for this are difficult and that the decision is both personal and on principle.