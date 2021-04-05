Okudzeto Ablakwa’s resignation was disrespectful - Yaw Boateng Gyan

He said the North Tongu MP did not consult enough before he took the decision.
Yaw Boateng Gyan, a former Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the sudden resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee as disrespectful.
He said the North Tongu MP did not consult enough before he took the decision.
He bemoaned Mr Ablakwa’s thoughtless decision to resign from the committee without any consultation with the party leadership.
“This should have been discussed within the party. There are elders in the party and he [Ablakwa] should have consulted some of us for advice,” he said.
Adding that “What he did was disrespectful. They belong to a party and must bring such issues to the party leaders to solve this issue.”
Okudzeto Ablakwa, last week, tendered his resignation to Speaker of Parliament citing personal reasons.
He indicated in his resignation that the decision was ‘after days of careful thought. He added that “I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle”.
