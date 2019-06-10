According to the party, the promise to construct a dam in every village was one of the plethora of highfalutin campaign promise.

In a statement issued by the Communications officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, he said the one village, one dam policy was one of the deceptive "promises of Nana Addo, intended for electoral gain and not really meant to be fulfilled."

The young politician, therefore, expressed worry that the country and taxpayers are now going to spend to create the dams.

He added that the government upon assuming office in 2017, Vice President Dr. Bawumia told Ghanaians that the government was unable to immediately deliver the dams, particularly in the Northern region where they are most needed, due to the onset of the rainy season.

"One subject that has undoubtedly dominated discussions in the past few days is the poor quality of so-called One Village, One Dam projects constructed in the Northern part of the country. It has now emerged that in place of the small-scale irrigation Dams the NPP promised the people, what they have provided so far can best be described as dugouts or excavated ponds. In the Upper East Region for instance, government is said to have completed about 40 of these so called Dams (excavated ponds and dugouts) out of the 140 they were allocated in the year 2018," he stated.

He said investigations by the NDC shows that the government asked for excavated ponds/dugouts and not dams.

"It is clear from the foregoing that, a huge financial loss is being caused the nation through the ongoing deceptive 1V1D initiative. It is against this backdrop that we consider it unfortunate for both the President and his Vice to be engaging in such sophistry. We expect President Akufo-Addo to for once, bring some candour to bear on this matter as the chief custodian of the people's resources," Sammy Gyamfi noted.