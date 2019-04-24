According to him, the President has managed to achieve things that no other president in the Fourth Republic has come close to.

He, therefore, declared Nana Addo as the only latter-day Ghanaian leader who can save and transform the country.

Mr. Glover made the statement following a recent clean-up exercise organised by the Tema Fishing Harbour in Tema New Town.

“All leaders, who preceded President Akufo-Addo in the Fourth Republic acknowledged the fact that Education is key and ought to be free, but only Nana Addo had the courage to implement Free SHS,” he said, as quoted by GNA.

“Again, all his predecessors acknowledged that Ghana’s biggest economic problem is the lack of manufacturing base, but none had the courage and foresight to initiate the building of the factories, Akufo-Addo has started that through one district, one factory.”

Mr. Glover, who is also the MP Tema East, said the signs that President Akufo-Addo is Ghana’s best leader in the Fourth Republic were all over the place for people to see.

The legislator described President Akufo-Addo as a special a gift from God to Ghanaians.

“After 17 years of conflict that defied three Presidents, do you think that it was just by coincidence that Akufo-Addo fixed it after just a year in office? It takes special wisdom and divine selection to solve issues like these.”

“I can promise all Ghanaians that what you have seen so far is just a tip of the iceberg, there are many more things that President Akufo-Addo has for this country and by the time he finishes his second term, the salvaging of Ghana from the several years of retrogression will be completed,” he added.