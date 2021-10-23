Open your eyes, Akufo-Addo’s record is unmatched – NPP tells Oti chief

Speaking at a press conference in Damba, the NPP’s Oti Region communications director, Seidu Musa explained that, the party would have ordinarily ignored the chief’s comment, “but he has consistently engaged openly in partisan politics for the NDC, contrary to the national constitution.”

“We, however, feel compelled to respond to him this time round because he has taken his partisan politics beyond tolerable limits. We also want to cease the opportunity to correct some blatant falsehoods he has peddled, and to set the records straight,” Musa said.

He added: “He is only a divisional chief within the Akyode paramountcy in Nkwanta. Nkwanta has three ‘paramountcies’ that are all represented at the Oti Regional House of Chiefs which comprise the Ntrobos, the Adeles and the Akyodes. So, the claim that he is a paramount chief is a palpable falsehood and should be ignored.”

On Nana Chere’s claim that Mahama was cheated in the 2020 general elections, the Party said, “his age-long wish that John Mahama will be President again after 2024 so that he can be elevated into a paramount chief will never materialize, Insha Allah. The good people of this country overwhelmingly rejected John Mahama in 2016. They rejected John Mahama in 2020, and will continue to reject John Mahama anyday anytime, because he has nothing good to offer the good people of this country. Ghana has moved on. We have a visionary leader in President Akufo-Addo, who is focused on delivering the public good.”

“The record of President Akufo-Addo is unmatched. Nana Chere should open his eyes and come to terms with this reality. Oti has moved on. Ghana has moved on, and so, Nana should move on. Let’s all contribute our quota in supporting our Government to build a Ghana of prosperity for all,” Musa pointed out.

Musa listed some of the projects that President Akufo-Addo has done for the Oti Region as follows: