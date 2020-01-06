The parties described the new voter's register as wastage of scarce national resources by the election management body.

Addressing the press, the founder and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, the EC's decision is a waste of resources and an act of bad faith.

READ ALSO: Minority threatens to initiate ‘vote of no confidence’ against Jean Mensa

He revealed that opposition parties rejected the idea of a new roll during their Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings.

"As if that is not enough, the process to procure and compile this needless register has been shrouded in secrecy and characterised by deception, lack of transparency and dis-ingenuity," he stated.

The EC has asked Parliament to approve GH¢444,846,663 for the compilation of a new voters register which it believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.

The commission said there is a need to replace outmoded biometric machines.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated its opposition to the EC's move to compile a new biometric voters register.

The party said it is illogical.

The NDC which is not relenting in its efforts to have the compilation of the register stopped has joined forces with other parties including the APC, People's National Convention (PNC), and United Progressive Party (UPP).

The Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said they'll employ every means at their disposal to stop the EC.

He said "We'll resist it to the last man, whatever it takes politically and legally to ensure that we are not going to spend on a register that we don't need. So what is the problem? we are going to waste money that we don't have. Is it because of procurement fraud or what or what? We are saying we'll resist that register."