According to him, he will re-contest the Suame constituency in 2020.

He said his opponents are spreading falsehood that he was not contesting again in 2020.

In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, the MP who doubles as the Majority leader said God-willing, it is in 2024 that he intends not to contest as MP adding that he nearly exited Parliament in 2016 as a result of pressure from his wife who felt he had had enough and so he "must leave the kitchen because the heat was too much."

"I nearly acquiesced but I was prevailed upon by the current President [Akufo-Addo] who advised me not to leave him and the party in the lurch," he noted.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has been in Parliament since 1997, and held several positions in the House, including Secretary to the Minority Caucus (1997-2000); Deputy Majority Whip (2001-2002); Majority Chief Whip (2002-2007); Deputy Majority Leader (2007-2008); and a Minister of State (Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs from 2007 to 2008).

He has chaired the Advisory Board on Water Restructuring at the Ministry of Works and Housing; was a Member of the Board of Directors of the Cocoa Processing Company for 8 years.

He has also served on various committees in parliament, namely the Business Committee, Committee on Selection, Committee on Works and Housing, Committee on Youth and Sports, Committee on Lands and Forestry, Committee on Subsidiary Legislation; Special Budget Committee; Appointments Committee, and the Standing Orders Committee.