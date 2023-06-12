Our excellent track record in govt is what will win the NPP the 2024 elections – Bawumia

Speaking at the NPP’s International Women’s Conference in the United Kingdom (UK), Dr. Bawumia drew a contrast between the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his remarks, Dr Bawumia observed that “the Covid-19 pandemic which hit the entire globe in late 2019, wrecked havoc on all economies of the world from 2020 till date, affected global supply chains and the response put a burden on public finances”.

“Inflation, exchange rate depreciation and debt levels globally hit a 40 year high as countries scrambled to cope with the impact on lives and livelihoods. In Ghana, inflation increased from 12.9% in December 2021 to 54% by December 2022 with an attendant depreciation of the Ghana cedi by 30% in 2022”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These crises (COVID and Russia-Ukraine) came at a time when we were yet to fully recover from some major challenges we inherited. In particular, we inherited excess energy capacity payments resulting from power purchase agreements entered into by the previous 4 government” Dr Bawumia said.

The Vice President in his statement brought to bear his message of possibility which has characterised his speeches in recent time. He indicated that the NPP as a party and as a government is “dealing politically with people [Opposition NDC] with shackled mindsets who always think in terms of things being impossible to do.

Pulse Ghana

“When you try to move the country forward with new ideas, they mask their ignorance by mocking you, ridiculing you and calling you a liar. But in the process, they only expose their lack of understanding of the issues.

“My response to them is to stay focused, not get angry but rather make it happen! That is the best victory you can have over the naysayers! Make what they think is impossible possible! What we have been able to accomplish so far shows that it is possible for Ghana to achieve many things that some believe to be impossible” Dr Bawumia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With what we have done and continue doing in the wake of the global challenges, the outcome, thus far, points to an auspicious future” Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia added.