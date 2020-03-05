The NPP MP said his importance in the legislature is so huge that the house can't function without him.

Dr. Asibey-Yeboah made these big statements while addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after going through a successful vetting process in Koforidua.

"If I am not in Parliament, Parliament will collapse", Assibey-Yeboah told the jubilant crowd.

He added: “Since Ghana’s multiparty democracy in the 4th Republic, Koforidua has not had any MP of my calibre.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has planned to hold Parliamentary primaries in areas where it has sitting Members of Parliament (MP) on April 25, 2020.

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

The NPP has 169 sitting Members of Parliament out of the total 275 seats in Parliament.

The party has already elected more than 95 Parliamentary candidates who would be contesting on its ticket in orphan constituencies [areas the party does not have sitting MPs].

The same April 25, 2020 date would also be used to elect a flagbearer for the party for Election 2020.