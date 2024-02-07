Parliament is a poor place and MPs are community ATMs in their constituencies — Joe Wise

He said "Parliament is a poor place. You spend all the money, you are community ATM, you are the financier for all party activity. You are the social burden, you carry all the social burdens of the community so you can’t save anything."

He continued that "Your emoluments is for the whole community so you are distressed from the beginning till the time of the primaries. Many of my colleagues who lost actually took loans to contest and they’ve lost. Some mortgage their properties. It is common knowledge that within one year when they leave Parliament they can’t pay hospital bills. That is why Parliament has made it a condition to support former Members of Parliament."

A total of 28 NPP MPs have been unsuccessful in their attempts to secure a return to Parliament, indicating a change in the party's internal dynamics leading up to the 2024 general elections.

The defeats signify a notable transformation within the NPP, with fresh candidates stepping forward to compete for parliamentary positions.

Already, nineteen MPs affiliated with the majority caucus of the NPP indicated that they will not be running for re-election in the parliamentary elections in 2024.



