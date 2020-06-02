The exercise involved a mix of political party officials, EC officers, and residents.

According to the EC, the essence of the exercise was meant to identify problems associated with the new system, including its effect under various weather conditions and find ways of mitigating them.

“All issues identified will be forwarded to the Commission at the national level for the necessary rectifications to be made before the commencement of the exercise at the end of this month,” the EC’s statement stated.

The EC further noted that the pilot exercise is a rehearsal for the main registration exercise scheduled for late June.

The Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters register has seen some opposition from some minority parties, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as some civil society groups in the country.

But the EC says it is important for a new voters register to be compiled for credible and fair elections.

The Commission says all Ghanaian citizens of 18 years and above and of sound mind are expected to register where they reside when the exercise begins; with either a Ghanaian passport or Ghana card as proof of identification or have two guarantors who have already registered as voters so they can register.

“Safety measures will be put in place at all registration centres throughout the country to protect applicants, who are mandated to wear nose masks to the registration centres.”

The Commission also appealed to Ghanaians to cooperate and make the upcoming exercise a success.