Photos: George Andah's mangled vehicle

The Deputy Minister of Communications, George Andah, has been involved in a car accident Saturday morning.

Photos of his mangled vehicle has flooded social media, revealing the extent of damage.

The MP for Awutu Senya West in the Central Region was touring his constituency to interact with his constituents when the accident happened around 8:00am.

He was airlifted by the Ghana Air Force to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

He was in his car with three other persons.

Multiple media report say they are all in a stable condition.