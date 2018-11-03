Photos: George Andah's mangled vehicle

Photos of his mangled vehicle has flooded social media, revealing the extent of damage.
Photos of his mangled vehicle has flooded social media, revealing the extent of damage.
READ MORE: Deputy communications minister, George Andah, in a car accident
The MP for Awutu Senya West in the Central Region was touring his constituency to interact with his constituents when the accident happened around 8:00am.
He was airlifted by the Ghana Air Force to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.
READ MORE: Three injured after Ivory Coast bound bus fell into a ditch
He was in his car with three other persons.
Multiple media report say they are all in a stable condition.