Deputy communications minister, George Andah, in a car accident

He has been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital from his Constituency, Awutu Senya West, Central Region, where the accident happened.

play

The deputy communications minister George Andah has been involved in a car accident.

He has been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital from his Constituency, Awutu Senya West, Central Region, where the accident happened.

His V8 vehicle collided with an articulated truck. He was in the vehicle with his driver, bodyguard, a constituency official of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Reports indicate that the MP for Awutu Senya West is in stable condition.

