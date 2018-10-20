Pulse.com.gh logo
Three injured after Ivory Coast bound bus fell into a ditch

They were on a journey to Ivory Coast when their bus driver in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a truck veered off and fell into a ditch.

play

Three passengers have sustained injuries in an accident on the Ahanta West – Takoradi Highway Saturday morning, October 20.

The three injured persons are receiving treatment.

The other passengers have however been given another bus for them to continue the journey to Ivory Coast.

