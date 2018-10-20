Three injured after Ivory Coast bound bus fell into a ditch

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Three passengers have sustained injuries in an accident on the Ahanta West – Takoradi Highway Saturday morning, October 20.

They were on a journey to Ivory Coast when their bus driver in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a truck veered off and fell into a ditch.

The three injured persons are receiving treatment.

The other passengers have however been given another bus for them to continue the journey to Ivory Coast.