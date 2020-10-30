He, alongside the then Chairman, Paul Afoko and Second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe were suspended indefinitely by the NPP for engaging in anti-party activities.

It, however, looks like rift between Mr. Agyapong and the party has been settled now as he shared pictures of him on the campaign trail with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In a Facebook post, he chronicled the numerous trips he has embarked on with the president as he seeks a second mandate from Ghanaians.

Mr. Agyapong wrote: "Over the last month I have been privileged to have joined His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his official working visits to the regions."

"The tour has showcased the remarkable delivery of Roads, Health, Agriculture, Education, Water and Sanitation infrastructure which has been equitably distributed around the country. Many facets of the lives of our people have felt the positive impact of this massive roll out of projects in barely 4years."

"From my observations I am hopeful and confident that Ghanaians will renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP with a resounding endorsement come Dec 7th."

"Fellow Patriots let all hands be on deck and all shoulders put to the wheel to ensure

4MoreYears 4Nana to do More."

