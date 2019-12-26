This came known to the public after Kojo Emmanuel of Pulse Ghana visited Sakumono where the building was among the 200 Community Day Schools built by the NDC government known as the E-block.

READ MORE: Full list of completed 123 Community SHS released

Community Day Schools abandoned

From the photos, it is evident that the building has been completed and probably just needed some finishing touches.

READ MORE: NDC lists over 200 Mahama projects left to rot under Nana Addo

The school is one of the many E-Blocks projects yet to be finished and put to use by the government.