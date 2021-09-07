PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer and National Chairman from office

In a communique by the party to the media, it also added that the suspended General Secretary, Janet Nabila, has been cleared of accusations against her.

Janet Nabila had alleged that Mr. Danibaah and Mr. Apasara embezzled funds to the tune of GHS70,000 from the party’s coffers.

She was subsequently suspended on August 28, 2021, for gross misconduct, insubordination, and incompetence.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman shall now act as the National Chairman and Leader of the PNC.

READ THE COMMUNIQUE FROM THE PARTY BELOW

COMMUNIQUE AT THE END OF THE EXTRAORDINARY PNC NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING HELD IN KUMASI, 7 TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021