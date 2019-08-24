One of the offenders was arrested for possessing a knife, while his colleague was arrested for riding a motorbike indiscriminately to disturb the electoral process.

The police could however not give the names of the two men who are currently in custody.

The Sunyani Municipal Commander of Police who is also in charge of the Sunyani West District, DSP Francis Numado told the Graphic Online that the one who was riding the motorbike was doing that under influence of alcohol and also ridding an unregistered motorbike.

He said they would be released after the election, adding that the command had deployed 40 police officers to ensure law and order in the constituency.

Meanwhile voting is underway in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions in the NDC primaries to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general election.

In the Bono Region, a total of 7, 616 delegates from eight constituencies are taking part in the exercise.

The participating constituencies are Sunyani East, Sunyani West, Dormaa West, Dormaa East, Dormaa Central, Berekum West, Tain and Wenchi, while candidates from Banda, Jaman North, Jaman South and Berekum East standing unopposed.

The Sunyani East Constituency has the highest number of delegates with 1, 525, followed by Sunyani West with 1, 248 delegates, followed by Tain constituency with 1, 130 delegates, followed by Dormaa Central with a total of 1, 072, while the Dormaa West has the lowest delegates of 425.

At the Sunyani Presbyterian School Park, where Sunyani East Constituency parliamentary primary is currently ongoing, 473 delegates out of the total 1,525 delegates had cast their votes as at 10.00 am

The situation was not different in the Sunyani West Constituency which is been held at Fiapre the Presbyterian School Park, where voting started at about 8:00 under the supervision of EC officials.

Out of the total 1,204 delegates expected to cast their votes, 512 had already exercised their franchise as of 10.20 am when Graphic Online visited the centre.

