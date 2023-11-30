The poll, which was sampled from 7 constituencies with a large zongo population had the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer beating Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Poll: Mahama leads Bawumia in 7 major Zongo constituencies
A new poll conducted by Global Info Analytics has revealed that former President John Dramani Mahama is likely to win the zongo communities in the 2024 general elections.
The poll published on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, had Mr Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress polling 73.1% of respondents votes, while his closest contender, Dr Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party polled 21.2%.
The third position was split between independent candidate Alan Kyerematen and Dr Sam Ankrah, polled 0.0%, Kofi Akpaloo polled 0.0%, Kwabena Andrews polled 0.1% while Hassan Ayariga also polled 0.1%. However, 0.4% of the respondents said they would vote for a different candidate.
The constituencies involved in the poll were Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central and Asawase with a total sample size of 2,745 while the margin of error pegged at ±2.41%.
According to Global Info Analytics, interviews for the poll was conducted between November 23 and November 28 and the confidence level in the result is 99%.
Relatedly, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had said that John Mahama does not know what a 24-hour economy is therefore, Ghanaians should not vote for him in the 2024 general elections.
Bawumia stated that policy is already being implemented in the country, as hospitals and fuel companies, among others, operate a 24-hour system.
