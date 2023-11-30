Poll: Mahama leads Bawumia in 7 major Zongo constituencies

The poll published on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, had Mr Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress polling 73.1% of respondents votes, while his closest contender, Dr Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party polled 21.2%.

The third position was split between independent candidate Alan Kyerematen and Dr Sam Ankrah, polled 0.0%, Kofi Akpaloo polled 0.0%, Kwabena Andrews polled 0.1% while Hassan Ayariga also polled 0.1%. However, 0.4% of the respondents said they would vote for a different candidate.

The constituencies involved in the poll were Madina, Ashaiman, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso Central and Asawase with a total sample size of 2,745 while the margin of error pegged at ±2.41%.

According to Global Info Analytics, interviews for the poll was conducted between November 23 and November 28 and the confidence level in the result is 99%.

Relatedly, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had said that John Mahama does not know what a 24-hour economy is therefore, Ghanaians should not vote for him in the 2024 general elections.