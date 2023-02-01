The MP made this known after analyzing documents on expenditure provided to Parliament by the Presidency adding that this makes a mockery of the government's plea to Ghanaians to burden a share in the current economic crisis.
Presidency blows GH¢15m on car tyres and batteries between Jan-Sept 2022 — Ablakwa reveals
The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that the Presidency spent an amount of GH¢15 million on the replacement of tyres and batteries of vehicles in its pool between January and September 2022.
According to him, the Presidency spent a colossal sum of GH¢51,109,137.86 on fuel during the 9 months.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's regional tours during that period also cost the taxpayer GH¢16,906,272.45 million.
Ablakwa who doubles as the Ranking on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee said the Presidency also spent GH¢59.4million on "operational enhancement expenditure."
In a Facebook post, the MP said the fuel bills paid at the presidency within the 9 months under review cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a colossal GH¢51.1million. (51,109,137.86). Empirical analysis conducted revealed that the government failed abysmally in its promise to slash fuel expenditure by 50%.
He indicated that the office of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has on three occasions between January and September 2022 demanded what is simply described in the expenditure documents as a release of funds for "Urgent and other emergencies activities".
For the period under consideration and from GIFMIS Code 2210909 — a whopping GH¢4.5million (4,050,227.18) of taxpayer funds from suffering Ghanaians was cumulatively released for Dr. Bawumia's activities, he added.
