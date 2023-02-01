ADVERTISEMENT
Presidency blows GH¢15m on car tyres and batteries between Jan-Sept 2022 — Ablakwa reveals

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that the Presidency spent an amount of GH¢15 million on the replacement of tyres and batteries of vehicles in its pool between January and September 2022.

Nana Addo's convoy
The MP made this known after analyzing documents on expenditure provided to Parliament by the Presidency adding that this makes a mockery of the government's plea to Ghanaians to burden a share in the current economic crisis.

According to him, the Presidency spent a colossal sum of GH¢51,109,137.86 on fuel during the 9 months.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's regional tours during that period also cost the taxpayer GH¢16,906,272.45 million.

Ablakwa who doubles as the Ranking on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee said the Presidency also spent GH¢59.4million on "operational enhancement expenditure."

In a Facebook post, the MP said the fuel bills paid at the presidency within the 9 months under review cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a colossal GH¢51.1million. (51,109,137.86). Empirical analysis conducted revealed that the government failed abysmally in its promise to slash fuel expenditure by 50%.

He indicated that the office of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has on three occasions between January and September 2022 demanded what is simply described in the expenditure documents as a release of funds for "Urgent and other emergencies activities".

For the period under consideration and from GIFMIS Code 2210909 — a whopping GH¢4.5million (4,050,227.18) of taxpayer funds from suffering Ghanaians was cumulatively released for Dr. Bawumia's activities, he added.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
