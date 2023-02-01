Presidency blows GH¢15m on car tyres and batteries between Jan-Sept 2022 — Ablakwa reveals

According to him, the Presidency spent a colossal sum of GH¢51,109,137.86 on fuel during the 9 months.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's regional tours during that period also cost the taxpayer GH¢16,906,272.45 million.

Ablakwa who doubles as the Ranking on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee said the Presidency also spent GH¢59.4million on "operational enhancement expenditure."

In a Facebook post, the MP said the fuel bills paid at the presidency within the 9 months under review cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a colossal GH¢51.1million. (51,109,137.86). Empirical analysis conducted revealed that the government failed abysmally in its promise to slash fuel expenditure by 50%.

He indicated that the office of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has on three occasions between January and September 2022 demanded what is simply described in the expenditure documents as a release of funds for "Urgent and other emergencies activities".