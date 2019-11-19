According to him, the Presidency is not a place where people go to correct their past mistakes.

Mr. Karbo was speaking to some members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Wa,

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo

“Can you imagine if all former presidents want to come back and correct their mistakes, do you know the confusion that would be in this country? We must remember former presidents for their mistakes as part of our history,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

His statement was in response to Mahama’s claim that he has learned useful lessons and is seeking a comeback in order to transform the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the NDC’s manifesto committee last month, Mahama said he has “been there before, I’ve experienced it, I’ve learnt useful lessons, I’ve reviewed issues and events.”

However, Mr. Karbo insists Ghanaians cannot allow people with mistaken leadership to rule the country.

“Nkrumah had his mistakes, president Rawlings had his mistakes, president Atta Mills had his mistakes if Akufo-Addo becomes former president, he would have his mistakes, we can't allow people with mistaken leadership to rule us, we must move on,” he said amid cheers from the over one hundred students,” the Deputy Roads Minister added.