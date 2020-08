The video, which is making rounds on social media has a young man singing a rendition of Mr. Drew and Crymi’s “Dwe” for the president.

In a tweet on the video, the president gave a thumbs up to the content.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently in the Western Region cutting sods and commissioning projects ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Check his tweet below