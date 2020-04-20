According to a statement issued by the NDC COVID-19 team, the decision by the president is a rushed one, which may result in an escalation in the number of positive cases.

They also urged the Ghanaian public to ignore the false hopes being presented by President Akufo-Addo.

“If the government has data outside what has been presented publicly that has informed this decision, we request public disclosure in order that we can continue to support a non-partisan push to win the day.

“Until that information is available, we encourage Ghanaians to avoid a false sense of security and continue to stay at home as much as possible, avoid non-essential movement and respect all health protocols outlined from the onset. We remain committed as technical experts to our primary goal to share information that protects the right of every Ghanaian to prepare, fight and defeat this virus,” the team said in a statement.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 19, 2020, announced government’s decision to lift the partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and Kasoa.

The president at the same time revealed that Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have reached 1,024 with nine deaths and 99 recoveries.