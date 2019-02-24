Pulse has been bringing you LIVE updates of the elections all week long; and you can read up all of that here.

GOMBE STATE

APC: 402,961

402,961 PDP: 138,484

138,484 AAC: 165

165 YPP: 39

39 ANN: 78

This is how Nigeria has voted so far:

KOGI STATE

APC: 285,894

285,894 PDP: 218,207

218,207 AAC: 250

250 YPP: 87

87 ANN: 89

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,640,449

Total No: of Accredited: 570,773

Total Votes Cast: 553,496

Total Valid Votes: 521,016

Rejected Votes: 32,480

NASARAWA STATE

APC: 289,903

289,903 PDP: 283,947

283,947 AAC: 75

75 YPP: 44

44 ANN: 45

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,509,481

Total No: of Accredited: 613,720

Total Votes Cast: 599,399

Total Valid Votes: 580,778

Rejected Votes: 18,621

KWARA STATE

APC: 308,984

308,984 PDP: 138,184

138,184 AAC: 401

401 YPP: 140

140 ANN: 422

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,401 895

Total No: of Accredited: 489,482

Total Votes Cast: 486,254

Total Valid Votes: 459,676

Rejected Votes: 26,578

FCT ABUJA

APC : 152,224

: 152,224 PDP : 259,997 (winner)

: 259,997 (winner) AAC: 583

583 YPP : 1083

: 1083 ANN: 652

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,335,015

Total No: of Accredited: 467,784

Total Votes Cast: 451,408

Total Valid Votes: 423,951

Rejected Votes: 27,457

EKITI STATE

APC: 219,231 (Winner)

219,231 (Winner) PDP: 154,032

154,032 AAC: 400

400 YPP: 68

68 ANN: 88

Valid votes: 381,132

Rejected votes: 12,577

Total votes: 393, 709

OSUN STATE

APC: 347, 634 (Winner)

347, 634 (Winner) PDP: 337,377

337,377 AAC: 1022

1022 YPP: 189

189 ANN: 268

Total No: Reg Voters: 1,674,729

Total No: of Accredited: 732,984

Total Votes Cast: 731,882

Total Valid Votes: 714,682

Rejected Votes: 17200

For all the official results of the presidential election, held across the nation's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Live from the Collation Center in Abuja, stay with us and keep checking below:

Pulse is now LIVE at the National Collation Center in Abuja and representatives of the various political parties are currently introducing themselves.

INEC has postponed the announcement of results to 11am of Monday, February 25, 2019, because most of the electoral officers from across the states are yet to arrive Abuja with their result sheets.

Recall that voting started late in most polling units across Nigeria.