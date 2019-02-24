Pulse has been bringing you LIVE updates of the elections all week long; and you can read up all of that here.
GOMBE STATE
- APC: 402,961
- PDP: 138,484
- AAC: 165
- YPP: 39
- ANN: 78
_______________________________________
This is how Nigeria has voted so far:
_______________________________________
KOGI STATE
- APC: 285,894
- PDP: 218,207
- AAC: 250
- YPP: 87
- ANN: 89
Total No: Reg Voters: 1,640,449
Total No: of Accredited: 570,773
Total Votes Cast: 553,496
Total Valid Votes: 521,016
Rejected Votes: 32,480
_______________________________________
NASARAWA STATE
- APC: 289,903
- PDP: 283,947
- AAC: 75
- YPP: 44
- ANN: 45
Total No: Reg Voters: 1,509,481
Total No: of Accredited: 613,720
Total Votes Cast: 599,399
Total Valid Votes: 580,778
Rejected Votes: 18,621
_______________________________________
KWARA STATE
- APC: 308,984
- PDP: 138,184
- AAC: 401
- YPP: 140
- ANN: 422
Total No: Reg Voters: 1,401 895
Total No: of Accredited: 489,482
Total Votes Cast: 486,254
Total Valid Votes: 459,676
Rejected Votes: 26,578
_______________________________________
FCT ABUJA
- APC: 152,224
- PDP: 259,997 (winner)
- AAC: 583
- YPP: 1083
- ANN: 652
Total No: Reg Voters: 1,335,015
Total No: of Accredited: 467,784
Total Votes Cast: 451,408
Total Valid Votes: 423,951
Rejected Votes: 27,457
_______________________________________
EKITI STATE
- APC: 219,231 (Winner)
- PDP: 154,032
- AAC: 400
- YPP: 68
- ANN: 88
Valid votes: 381,132
Rejected votes: 12,577
Total votes: 393, 709
_______________________________________
OSUN STATE
- APC: 347, 634 (Winner)
- PDP: 337,377
- AAC: 1022
- YPP: 189
- ANN: 268
Total No: Reg Voters: 1,674,729
Total No: of Accredited: 732,984
Total Votes Cast: 731,882
Total Valid Votes: 714,682
Rejected Votes: 17200
For all the official results of the presidential election, held across the nation's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Live from the Collation Center in Abuja, stay with us and keep checking below:
Pulse is now LIVE at the National Collation Center in Abuja and representatives of the various political parties are currently introducing themselves.
INEC has postponed the announcement of results to 11am of Monday, February 25, 2019, because most of the electoral officers from across the states are yet to arrive Abuja with their result sheets.
Recall that voting started late in most polling units across Nigeria.