Pressure group Arise Ghana joins NDC to #OccupyBoG if Addison and deputies fail to resign

In a statement on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the central bank explained that a structural integrity assessment it conducted revealed that its current head office building is no longer "fit for purpose" and could not stand any major earth tremors.

According to the Bank of Ghana, unlike its current BoG Head Office building, built by the Nkrumah government in the early 1960s, the new head office can stand major earth tremors.

But Members of Parliament of the NDC said they would march to occupy the premises of the Bank of Ghana if Dr. Addison fails to resign.

They have given Governor Addison up to 21 days, starting Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to leave office due to the challenges the central bank is going through.

The party led by the Minority Leader and MP for Ajumako/Enyan/Essi­am, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson said the BoG has been "grossly mismanaged" and was on the verge of collapse after it reported a GH¢60.8 billion loss and a GH¢55 billion negative equity in its 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement.

The pressure group announcing its decision to join the protest said after painstakingly studying the damning revelations contained in the 2022 report and financial statements of the Bank of Ghana, it has concluded that the Central Bank is in the unprecedented mess it presently finds itself because of crass mismanagement by the Addison-led Board and management.

The pressure group holds the view that the illegal printing of money by BoG in the years 2021 and 2022 to the tune of GH¢77 billion to finance the recklessness of the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, in flagrant disregard of section 30 of the BoG Act is the height of irresponsibility and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

It said the irresponsible and criminal acts of Dr. Addison, ably supported by his deputies and useless Board of Directors plunged the once profitable BoG into unprecedented losses.