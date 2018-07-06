Probe Freddie Blay's 275 buses - Dr. Amoako Baah to BNI, EOCO

news

An aspirant for the National Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah has called on the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to probe Freddie Blay.

He said the acting Chairman of the NPP should be made to answer questions on his source of funds for the 275 buses he purchased for the NPP.

“The EOCO and the BNI must come in and investigate the source of funding for these buses. Today the NPP will say the buses were procured by the party, tomorrow you hear Freddie Blay saying he is buying the buses for the party", he told Accra FM.

However, Freddie Blay, who is also an aspirant for the Chairman position said he took a loan facility from a bank to secure the buses.

“A financial institution is helping us”, he told a radio station in Accra.



“We’re taking a bank facility to do so. It’s self-paying… We do so for and for every constituency. It’s not about if they vote for me first before I do it. The buses are in the country. They’re in the harbour", he added.

Mr Blay had promised ahead of the NPP’s delegates’ conference in Koforidua on Saturday, 7 July that he will gift each constituency of the party, a bus.

Accordingly, 100 of those buses have arrived in the country with the remaining expected soon.