Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Blay is buying votes with 275 buses - Stephen Ntim laments


NPP Congress Blay is buying votes with 275 buses - Stephen Ntim laments

He said the purchase of 275 buses by Freddie Blay for the NPP is a form of vote buying tactics meant to sway the delegates.

  • Published:
Stephen Ntim play

Stephen Ntim
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim has accused fellow contender Freddie Blay of trying to buy his way in the contest.

He said the purchase of 275 buses by Freddie Blay for the NPP is a form of vote buying tactics meant to sway the delegates.

“If you are really in love with your party or any organization that you belong to, you don’t wait till a situation arises where you need favour from the people before you say I’m giving you a bus. If you do that, it amounts to vote-buying. Why is it that during the 2016 campaign he didn’t bring 275 pickups, not even buses, but wait for the time when you say ‘vote for me and get these buses’. That amounts to vote-buying,” Ntim bemoaned.

READ ALSO: My 275 buses are ready - Freddie Blay declares

Blay, who is also the acting Chairman of the NPP promised to deliver a bus each to NPP supporters in all the 275 constituencies across the country.

A promise he has made good of when he took delivery of the buses on Wednesday.

Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay play

Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay

 

Stephen Ntim however advised the delegates not to be swayed by the gifts and offers from Freddie Blay.

“Please accept anything that is offered to you, but do not allow those considerations to influence your decision to vote for Ntim,” he advised NPP delegates.

While touting some of his achievements, Mr. Ntim said 16 years ago, he single-handedly donated 14 vehicles to the party. Back then he identified a need and took care of it without making any promises to anyone or expecting anything in return.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#NSMQ2018: Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners to Jubilee House #NSMQ2018 Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners to Jubilee House
Politics In Ghana: AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference Politics In Ghana AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference
NPP Elections: 1000 policemen to provide security at NPP Congress NPP Elections 1000 policemen to provide security at NPP Congress
Mosque Attack: ICC unveils second arrest warrant for Benghazi commander Mosque Attack ICC unveils second arrest warrant for Benghazi commander
NPP Congress: My 275 buses are ready - Freddie Blay declares NPP Congress My 275 buses are ready - Freddie Blay declares
Video: Check out how NDC MPs mourned Amissah-Arthur Video Check out how NDC MPs mourned Amissah-Arthur

Recommended Videos

Condolences: Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur
Condolences: Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthur Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthur
Condolences: Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthur Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 Foul Comment Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary C’ttee meetingbullet
2 Murder My husband told me his own people wanted him dead - JB...bullet
3 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 EC Chair Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo tells...bullet
5 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page has all the...bullet
6 EC Brouhaha Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack...bullet
7 Okyenhene’s Palace fires back at ‘disrespectful’ Stan Dogbebullet
8 EC Brouhaha Attorney General dragged to court over...bullet
9 Late Veep Akufo-Addo orders flags to fly half-mast for...bullet
10 Unsavory Comments 3 NPP MPs boycott Kennedy Agyapong's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

Be non-partisan; the case of the Ghana's identification card
#62Steps Be non-partisan; the case of the Ghana's identification card
Appointments Nana Addo appointing new judges not a reward for sacking EC bosses - Jinapor
Felix Ofosu Kwakye
Libel Ofosu Kwakye sues Dep EC Commissioner over $6m bribe allegations
Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu
Defense Criticizing Akufo-Addo for Charlotte Osei's dismissal unfair - Boadu