Prof Opoku-Agyemang calls on voters to reject NPP's vote-buying tactics

Addressing a community durbar at Budumbram in the Gomoa East constituency on Monday, August 5, 2024, as part of her three-day campaign tour of the Central Region, Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that state resources should be used to create jobs for the youth but not be hoarded for vote-buying on election day as the ruling NPP intends doing.

She said the money they [NPP] will bring cannot sustain you for a day, and such money cannot build your polyclinic, it cannot construct your road, and it cannot also fix the deplorable school buildings that threaten the life of your wards; the 200, 500 Ghana Cedis cannot fix them.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang explained that good governance is when there is a proper policy in place to provide a better life for all Ghanaians as the NDC has promised to do with the 24-hour economy, the Women’s Development Bank, and the 'Big Push' policy for massive infrastructure development across the country.

