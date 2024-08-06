ADVERTISEMENT
Prof Opoku-Agyemang calls on voters to reject NPP's vote-buying tactics

Kojo Emmanuel

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has called on the electorates to reject any vote-buying inducements by the ruling party.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

She warned that such inducements only bring hardships and deny them meaningful development and a better quality of life.

Addressing a community durbar at Budumbram in the Gomoa East constituency on Monday, August 5, 2024, as part of her three-day campaign tour of the Central Region, Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that state resources should be used to create jobs for the youth but not be hoarded for vote-buying on election day as the ruling NPP intends doing.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang campaigns
Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang campaigns Pulse Ghana

She said the money they [NPP] will bring cannot sustain you for a day, and such money cannot build your polyclinic, it cannot construct your road, and it cannot also fix the deplorable school buildings that threaten the life of your wards; the 200, 500 Ghana Cedis cannot fix them.

NDC supporters
NDC supporters Pulse Ghana

She urged electorates to vote massively for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 7 general elections and the Gomoa East parliamentary candidate Desmond De-Graft Paitoo to bring development to the area.

