The list features Africans in sectors including leadership, entertainment, advocacy, education, and business. The selection criteria are integrity, visibility, and impact.

Ghanaians in the list include Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC’s Vice Presidential Candidate; Hanna Tetteh, Head, United Nations Office to the African Union; Dr Ken Kwaku, International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert; Prof Kwesi Botchway, Former Minister of Finance; Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of ICGC and Patrick Awuah; founder of Ashesi University.

100 List of 100 Most Reputable Africans BusinessInsider

The list features 47 women and 53 men.

The above Ghanaians are joined by other Africans who are celebrated for their Social Impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

Reputation Poll, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries.

Find the list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans in alphabetical order