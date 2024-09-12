Professor Opoku-Agyemang donates GH¢50,000 to GNAT Cancer Foundation

The GNAT Cancer Foundation says cancer among teachers and members of their families is not only on the increase but the cost of treatment is also beyond the reach of many of its members. It is therefore raising funds to support the treatment of cancer patients who are teachers.

It is in view of this challenge that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made a donation of GHC50,000 to the GNAT Cancer Foundation on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

Presenting a banker’s draft to the board of the Foundation at its offices in Accra, she commended GNAT for setting up the cancer foundation to help the treatment of its members.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the treatment of cancer cases is very expensive and she was presenting her token as an educationist, who values the contribution of teachers to raise awareness about the Foundation and its appeal for funds to help the treatment of teachers.

She appealed to the public that a fund like this has been set up. It doesn't matter how big or small it is, and I am also appealing to all the unions to come on board. Regardless of how you grow up to become, regardless of the profession you follow, you would have gone through school, and I will urge all to show empathy to support this initiative.

The NDC vice presidential candidate of NDC expressed the hope that the fund will grow very big to become a national fund that can help help many people regardless of their profession.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also urged the leadership of the Foundation to create awareness on preventive care as part of its programme.

For his part, the fundraising committee chairman of GNAT Cancer Foundation, Christian Yaw Adinkra commended Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for the donation and urged others to emulate her kind gesture.