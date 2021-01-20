According to him, the protection of the beleaguered Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson is an affront to democracy.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin said the NDC MPs have showed “bad faith” and “ambushed” the system by allowing the MP to still come to Parliament.

“We have contended that our friends are undermining the rule of law because, from the Clerks’ point of view, he communicated to the leadership of the NDC.”

“I think the NDC’s posture is dangerous for our democracy and dangerous for the rule of law in the sense that they have formed a human shield and protected him [Mr. Quayson],” he said.

Mr. Quayson has been acting as an MP despite an injunction on his swearing-in.

Richard Quayson

He made reference to the refusal of the Caucus to honour the injunction from the Cape Coast High Court.

The injunction was granted in a case claiming Mr. Quayson holds dual citizenship of Ghana and Canada.

In the substantive case, one Michael Ankomah-Nimfa is seeking to annul the declaration of Mr. Quayson as the winner of the December 7 polls because of the dual citizenship claims.