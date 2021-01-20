In a letter to the government on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the family demanded that traditional rites to be performed before the burial of Rawlings.

The letter signed by Napoleon Kwame Agbotui and Godson Agbotui, Secretary and Chairman respectively to the Agbotui, Tamakloe, and Allied Families, said an initial plan to perform the traditional rites for the late President on January 22 and 23, 2021, ahead of the state's funeral and burial has been canceled and rescheduled for the January 29 and 30, 2021.

It said "the chief and people of Anlo led by the Agbotui and Tamakloe families have resolved to take possession of their beloved departed son’s remains and to proceed to continue with the Final Traditional Rites and burial on the 29th and 30th of January 2021."

Earlier, the Anlo Traditional Council was outraged by the announcement of the final burial rites for the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Though conclusions on the final details have not been reached, the family announced that the ceremony will be held at Independence Square in Accra.

The letter received at the presidency by one Ntim Owusu is allowed to carry out all "planned and out doored funeral activities except the intended burial of the late president at the military cemetery."

However, preparations for the interment of Rawlings at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra has commenced, with the construction of the tomb and some decorations in the yard.

Rawlings will be buried on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at the cemetery which is now designated as the burial ground for former Heads of State in the country.

The late Rawlings will be laid in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from January 24 to January 26, 2021.

"Laying-In-State from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) From 9:00 a.m. to 5p.M. daily; Mass on 26th January 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra; Burial Service on 27th January 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Independence Square, Accra," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said.