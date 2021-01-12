The late Rawlings will be laid in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from January 24 to January 26, 2021.

According to the Ministry, a letter has been sent to the diplomatic mission, international Organisations, and others concerning the final burial ceremony of late JJ Rawlings.

It said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana presents its compliments to all Diplomatic Missions, International Organizations, and Honorary Consulates accredited to the Republic of Ghana and with reference to the former’s Note Verbale No. PR/CIR dated 16th December 2020, informing of the postponement of the funeral arrangements for the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, Former President of the Republic of Ghana, has the honour to inform of the new dates for the funeral and burial rites of the late former president as follows:

"Laying-In-State from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) From 9:00 a.m. to 5p.M. daily; Mass on 26th January 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra; Burial Service on 27th January 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Independence Square, Accra."