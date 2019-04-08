Responding to calls by the NPP for Mahama to be rejected in 2020, Agbodza said the ruling party is in a panic mode.

In an interview on GHOne TV, Agbodza said: "Ofcourse a redenominated Mahama is better than a hopeless Akufo-Addo".

He lamented that Akufo-Addo is only interested in holdiong twonhall meetings outside the country and not resolving the myriad of problems facing the country.

The NPP, over the weekend, said the previous Mahama administration virtually grounded the economy by taking oil-rich Ghana from a growth path of 14% to 3.4%.

The General Secretary of the party, John Boadu said Mahama has nothing new to offer Ghanaians other than the incompetence and corruption Ghanaians witnessed under his tenure.

“Say no to a redenominated candidate (Mahama) for he never changes. Mahama – the Value is the same. More importantly, the NDC alternative under Mahama is still scary,” he stated.