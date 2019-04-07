The referendum seeks to amend Article 55 (3) of the 1992 Constitution for the election of MMDCEs.

The district assembly elections, to elect assembly members, will also be held on the same day, simultaneously.

This was made known in statement detailing the timeline of electoral activities leading to the polls.

The timeline outlines the programme of activities for the 2019 District Level Elections and Referendum, registration of new voters will start from May 24 to June 13, with the exhibition of the register taking place from August 2-9 2019.

The EC, however, indicated that “some of the dates will be subject to change depending on the existences of the time.”

Below is the timeline