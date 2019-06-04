Section 34 of the transitional provisions of the 1992 Constitution indemnifies all coup makers and their functionaries against any liability for acts and omissions committed during their administration.

Speaking during a wreath-laying and durbar to climax activities marking the 40th anniversary of the June 4 uprising at Nungua on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Rawlings said there are many constitutional clauses that do not serve our interest and called for an urgent establishment of a constituent assembly to review them.

"Over the years the indemnity clauses have emboldened certain characters to abuse their offices and profit themselves. The constitution of the Fourth Republic was created by us, for us and to serve us, and in light of the 25 years, there is an unqualified need to reform or rewrite our current constitution. An urgent constituent assembly ought to be established with the necessary powers to rewrite the constitution," he said.

He stressed that "Our current sense of self-discipline is at its lowest ebb. Citizens do not feel responsible enough to keep their homes and communities clean. Many of us who lament about flooding during the rainy season are very guilty of the indiscretions that lead to the deadly floods. We dump refuse indiscriminately and wonder why drains choke. Some actually see the rains as an opportunity to dump refuse, believing the rainwater will sweep them away. If we continue this level of lawlessness, we are bound to face more serious flood disasters.

"Let us all do a thorough introspection and identify where we fall short because we all do fall short one way or the other."

Former President Rawlings also did not spare business magnate, Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim who recently said he has forgiven him [Rawlings] under whose administration his $5 million hotel was demolished.

In his autobiography, he narrated how Rawlings demolished his plush hotel in 1999.

But Rawlings said had nothing to do with unlawful structures.

He described the allegation that he ordered the demolition because Alhaji Yusif was Sam Jonah's friend as laughable and stated that Jonah had a bigger appetite than "your little hotel".