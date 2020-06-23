According the NPP scribe, if he fails to do that he will be sacked from the party.

He wants to be exited from the party. Next time he can’t even apply and even attempt to contest in any internal election. Nobody forced him to gift bicycles. Was he expecting everybody to vote for him because of the bicycles, doesn’t it mean if next time someone shares Cars he must be voted for? That is not a democracy”.

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

He added “he should return the bicycles else he has sacked himself from the party. I am speaking on authority. The party will not recognize him anymore. He is done with the party. We can’t encourage such uncouth behaviour in our party” John Boadu warned.

Eric Amankwa Blay gifted 250 bicycles to delegates prior to the election in the constituency ostensibly to influence the delegates to vote for him.

However, he secured 44 votes as against the incumbent MP Abena Duruwa Mensah who polled 389 votes.

Utterly disappointed Amankwa Blay together with some of his supporters stormed homes of the beneficiary delegates with Kia Truck to forcibly retrieve the bicycles from them.