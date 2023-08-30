Run off between Agyarko and Nimoh to be decided by NPP National Council members

The decision was reached after a National Council meeting of the party on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

The National Council met on the matter on Wednesday and concluded that the run-off should be held but only their members will decide the fate of the two flagbearer hopefuls.

According to the party, the decision is to save time and cost adding that it will be held at its headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra.

Earlier, the former Minister for Energy, Boakye Agyarko denied media reports that he has stepped down from the race.

In a concise statement, Mr. Agyarko categorically dismissed these claims as unfounded, affirming his unwavering readiness to compete in the upcoming run-off against fellow flagbearer hopeful, Addai Nimo.

The NPP has set a date for a run-off on Saturday, September 2, to determine the fate of Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh.

This decision came after both presidential candidates secured an equal number of votes, with each candidate receiving nine (9) votes in the NPP presidential race organized on a previous Saturday.

The Special Delegates Conference was initially organized to shortlist five candidates for the final showdown scheduled for November 4, 2023.

However, the outcome of the conference resulted in a tie for the 5th position between Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh, with both securing nine votes each.