According to him, the current voters' register has many challenges, and if a new one is compiled it would go along to make the coming elections credible.

Nana Kwadwo Massa made the call when the executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region led by its Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye paid a courtesy call on him.

He was of the view that the current voters' register is over-bloated and a new one is needed.

He admonished all stakeholders to support the EC in compiling the new register.

The Electoral Commission (EC) is scheduled to begin the compilation of the new register on June 30, 2020.