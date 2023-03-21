Delivering the "True State of the Nation Address" Monday, March 20, 2023, Aseidu Nketia said the Nana Addo-Bawumia-led administration has orchestrated untold hardship for Ghanaians.
Sanitary pads which use to sell at GH¢2.50 now GH¢20 under Nana Addo — Asiedu Nketia
Sanitary pads which used to sell for an average of GH¢2.50 in December 2016 today is selling for GH¢20 under the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said.
According to him, the economy under the care of Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia has declined to lead to severe economic difficulties and resulting in a high cost of living.
He stated that a bag of cement that sold for GH¢27 in December 2016 is today selling at a staggering GH¢90.
He said: "Also, a bag of cement which sold for GH¢27 in December 2016 is today selling at a staggering GH¢90 and last, but not least, a sanitary pad which used to sell for an average GH¢2.50 in December 2016 is today selling for GH¢20."
"When everything is said and done, this is the true State of the Nation. This is what we feel when we go to the market. This is what we feel in our pockets," he noted.
Nketia who is popularly known as General Mosquito maintained that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government has had so many resources to work with yet they have failed.
He also accused the NPP of deceiving Ghanaians that a chunk of the funds the government has borrowed was injected into the construction of roads.
He added that only 1.6 percent of over GH¢820 billion have been used for the construction of roads in the country.
