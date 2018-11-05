Pulse.com.gh logo
Saudi Arabia King Salman hosts Bawumia

  • Published:
play

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday called on King Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh and conveyed a message from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The king also extended his greetings to President Akufo-Addo. Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir and other top Saudi and Ghanaian officials attended the meeting.

Saudi Arabia and Ghana enjoy cordial ties. During a recent trip to King Abdullah Economic City organized by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hafiz Issahaku, consul general of Ghana, told Arab News: "The trip was far beyond expectations. The visit to Mohammed Bin Salman College was the most interesting part. It offered an excellent view of the Vision 2030 objectives for this country."

"With such a world-class institution, the graduates the college produces will be leaders in business, innovation and entrepreneurship, and help to take the country forward," he said.

