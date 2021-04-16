Prince Philip: A-G Godfred Dame signs book of condolence

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Godfred Dame, Attorney General & Minister for Justice on Friday, April 16, 2021, signed the book of condolence opened for the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip at the British High Commission in Accra.

The British High Commission in Accra has opened a book of condolence for dignitaries to sign in honour of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Some of the notable persons who have signed the book include the former president of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Dame, after he signed the book of condolence opined that the late Prince Philip, lived a long and fulfilling life which is worth emulating.

He noted that Prince Charles touched the lives of many across the world especially young people

"Your works and legacy will forever live on. You were a conservationist, environmentalist and democrat. Your prolific writings on technological, equestrian environmental and animal subjects remain an inspiration. Your trips to Africa, particularly your stay at Labadi Beach Hotel drew you closer to us.

Rest in peace, Prince!!!," A-G, Godfred Dame wrote in the condolence book.

The Buckingham Palace announced the demise of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband on Friday, April 9.

The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving royal consort in British history, was at the Queen's side for more than her six decades of reign.

