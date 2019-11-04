Mahama graced the 100th anniversary of the E. P church at Dabala and on his way home to Accra, his envoy was 'blocked' by the residents of Sogakofe.

He came out of the vehicle and spoke to the residents who expressed disappointment in the NPP government.

Mahama said "I want to thank you for this warm welcome to Sogakofe. This is a hijack, an ambush. We went to Dabala to celebrate the 100 anniversary of the E. P church in Dabala and when we were coming back, several people waiting for us, we couldn't drive past you that's why we decided to stop here."

He also expressed appreciation to the Ghanaian people for the show of support given him ahead of the 2020 polls.

READ MORE: What NDC said on EC's rejection for new voters' register

Speaking on the recent comments made by the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who described persons complaining that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for doing nothing as witches, Mahama said Ghanaians have the right to criticise the government when it fails to deliver on the gargantuan promises it gave during the 2016 polls.

According to Ursula Owusu, only persons with witchcraft will be lamenting they have not seen anything meaningful being embarked on since the NPP took over the reins of power on January 7, 2017.

She, therefore, described individuals and groups engaging in what she describes as a "propaganda anthem" for stating that the NPP has done nothing for Ghanaians since it came to government in 2017 as witches.

"If someone complains that since the NPP came he/she has not benefitted anything ask the person if he or she did not hear it raining when he got out and saw it is wet didn’t he see? Is this not witchcraft? When someone is complaining shut the person down," she stated.

READ MORE: NPP can only shout on new voters' register

But Mahama in response said, "All of you [Ghanaians] are hard-working Ghanaians and when you criticise the government, it's not because you are witches."

Watch the video below: